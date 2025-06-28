Gavin Sheets News: Powers offense in win

Sheets went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two doubles in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Reds.

Sheets gave the Padres a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning with a 422-foot blast that held up as the game-winning home run. It was the 29-year-old's first homer since June 14, and he snapped a 3-for-18 slump over his previous five games. He's now slashing .265/.322/.470 with 13 long balls, 49 RBI, 33 runs scored and one steal across 295 plate appearances in what's shaping up to be a career-best campaign.