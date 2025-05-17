Gavin Sheets News: Supplies lone run in loss

Sheets went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Sheets has hit well in May, going 16-for-47 (.340) over 13 contests this month. He opened the scoring Saturday with a solo shot off Emerson Hancock in the fourth inning. Sheets is up to six homers, 23 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and a .290/.343/.481 slash line over 41 games. He continues to share designated hitter and first base with Luis Arraez, with most of Sheets' off days coming versus left-handed pitchers.