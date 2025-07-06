Gavin Williams News: Dominant against Tigers

Williams did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Detroit. He allowed a hit and three walks over six shutout frames while striking out eight.

Williams walked the first batter of the game before retiring 14 straight Tigers. He worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and kept Detroit off the board during one of his best starts of the year. Williams threw 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and generated 18 whiffs, including seven with his sweeper. Unfortunately for Williams, Cleveland's offense couldn't get anything going against Tarik Skubal and eventually lost in the 10th frame. Williams has walked at least three batters in five straight outings and now owns a 90:52 K:BB through 92.1 frames. He'll carry a 3.61 ERA into his next outing, which is expected to be on the road against the White Sox.