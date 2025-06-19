Gavin Williams News: Fans six in six shutout innings

Williams didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, giving up two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Williams turned in his third scoreless start of the season, scattering two singles Thursday. The 25-year-old right-hander appears to be settling in a bit following a shaky start to the year, which saw him log a 5.06 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through his first seven outings, as he's produced a 2.49 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB covering his last eight appearances (43.1 innings). Up next for Williams is a scheduled matchup versus the hot-hitting Blue Jays, who are slugging .449 against right-handed pitching over their last 38 outings.