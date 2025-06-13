Gavin Williams News: Inefficient in no-decision

Williams allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over four innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Mariners.

Williams threw just 55 of 89 pitches for strikes, and he wasn't able to dial up enough strikeouts to make things go smoother. The result was an inefficient outing, the second time in four starts he's failed to complete five frames. Williams has maintained a 3.89 ERA this season, but his 1.47 WHIP and 72:39 K:BB over 69.1 innings are a little less encouraging. The right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.