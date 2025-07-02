Gavin Williams News: Takes fourth loss
Williams (5-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in a 5-2 loss against the Cubs. He struck out two.
Williams had trouble with command and putting hitters away Tuesday, issuing more walks than strikeouts for the second consecutive outing. The 25-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA through 17 starts and 86.1 innings this season, an improvement from his 4.86 ERA over 76.0 innings in 2024. However, a rise in WHIP (1.37 to 1.46), walk rate (3.8 to 5.1 BB/9) and FIP (3.66 to 4.76) suggests regression could be on the horizon. How the young right-hander holds up down the stretch as the Guardians try to stay in the playoff hunt will be worth monitoring.
