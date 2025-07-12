Gavin Williams News: Trouble finding plate Friday

Williams came away with a no-decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander's control and command continue to be an issue. Williams tossed 59 of 102 pitches for strikes before getting the hook after allowing a leadoff single to Luis Robert in the sixth, but Lenyn Sosa was his biggest nemesis as the Chicago second baseman launched solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The five free passes weren't even a season high for Williams -- he issued six walks May 26 against the Dodgers -- and he's walked multiple batters in 10 straight trips to the mound, a stretch from which he's somehow emerged with a respectable 3.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP despite a 44:33 K:BB over 55.1 innings.