Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Geoff Hartlieb headshot

Geoff Hartlieb News: Back with New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 12:06pm

Hartlieb signed a major-league contract with the Yankees and was selected to the active roster Sunday.

The right-hander elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Yankees a few days ago, and he's quickly back on the MLB roster. Hartlieb allowed three earned runs over one innings during his lone appearance with New York and should fill a low-leverage relief role.

Geoff Hartlieb
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now