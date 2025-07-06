Geoff Hartlieb News: Back with New York
Hartlieb signed a major-league contract with the Yankees and was selected to the active roster Sunday.
The right-hander elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Yankees a few days ago, and he's quickly back on the MLB roster. Hartlieb allowed three earned runs over one innings during his lone appearance with New York and should fill a low-leverage relief role.
