Geoff Hartlieb News: Connects with Detroit on MiLB deal

Hartlieb signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday.

Hartlieb made his organizational debut at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in a relief appearance. The 31-year-old righty had previously spent the entire 2025 season with the Yankees, making two appearances in the majors and 24 appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.