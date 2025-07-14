Menu
Geoff Hartlieb News: Connects with Detroit on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Hartlieb signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday.

Hartlieb made his organizational debut at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in a relief appearance. The 31-year-old righty had previously spent the entire 2025 season with the Yankees, making two appearances in the majors and 24 appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Geoff Hartlieb
Detroit Tigers
