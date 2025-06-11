Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Baseball
Geraldo Perdomo headshot

Geraldo Perdomo News: Drives in two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 5:09am

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Perdomo pushed across another two runs with teammates in scoring position and has 45 RBI while batting .302 with RISP through 66 games. He's two RBI shy of the career best posted over 144 games in 2023. Perdomo's production has waned this month -- a .152/.250/.303 slash line over nine June contests -- but overall he's been a good fantasy value at shortstop and sports a career-high .786.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
