Geraldo Perdomo News: Pops ninth homer
Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins.
Perdomo is settling in as the Diamondbacks' primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers, at least while Corbin Carroll (wrist) is out. In five games atop the lineup, Perdomo has gone 5-for-20 (.250) with two extra-base hits, four walks and a stolen base. The shortstop has been fairly steady this season with a .259/.356/.416 slash line, nine homers, 56 RBI, 43 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 17 doubles and one triple over 80 contests.
