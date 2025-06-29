Geraldo Perdomo News: Records three hits in loss

Perdomo went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Perdomo doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored, and then came home on Ketel Marte's three-run home run in the fourth. Perdomo is enjoying a productive run as the leadoff or second batter in the order, while Corbin Carroll (wrist) is on the mend. He's hit safely in eight of nine games, going 12-for-40 (.300) with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI, a stolen base and eight runs scored. The shortstop is second on the team in RBI (57) and fourth in runs (45).