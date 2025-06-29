Geraldo Perdomo News: Records three hits in loss
Perdomo went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.
Perdomo doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored, and then came home on Ketel Marte's three-run home run in the fourth. Perdomo is enjoying a productive run as the leadoff or second batter in the order, while Corbin Carroll (wrist) is on the mend. He's hit safely in eight of nine games, going 12-for-40 (.300) with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI, a stolen base and eight runs scored. The shortstop is second on the team in RBI (57) and fourth in runs (45).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now