Geraldo Perdomo News: Swats homer Saturday
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Perdomo's fifth-inning long ball provided the Diamondbacks' margin of victory. The shortstop had gone just 2-for-22 (.901) with two walks and four strikeouts over his previous five games. Perdomo hit .309 in May, but he's at just .183 (13-for-71) in June. He's posted a .260/.355/.414 slash line, eight homers, 51 RBI, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 75 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now