Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Season debut imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (elbows) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and be in the lineup against the Angels on Monday or Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger went 3-for-11 with a double and four RBI in three rehab games with Double-A Somerset, and he's back with the big club Sunday for a workout at Yankee Stadium. Stanton has been on the shelf all season due to a severe case of tendinitis in both elbows, but he's finally on the cusp of his 2025 MLB debut.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now