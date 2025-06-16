Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Set to make season debut Monday

Stanton (elbows) will be activated from the 60-day injured list and in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Stanton is finally set to make his season debut after recovering from tendinitis in both elbows. He might not play every day right away after a lengthy layoff, but Stanton is likely to see the bulk of the starts at designated hitter over the long haul. It could result in fewer starts for Ben Rice and others.