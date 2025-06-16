Menu
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton News: Activated from 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 12:54pm

The Yankees activated Stanton (elbows) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Stanton is set to make his season debut Monday versus the Angels following a long absence while recovering from tennis elbow in both arms. He should be the Yankees' primary designated hitter moving forward, which would leave fewer starts for Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
