Giancarlo Stanton News: Activated from 60-day IL
The Yankees activated Stanton (elbows) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Stanton is set to make his season debut Monday versus the Angels following a long absence while recovering from tennis elbow in both arms. He should be the Yankees' primary designated hitter moving forward, which would leave fewer starts for Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham.
