Giancarlo Stanton News: Delivers two-run shot off bench

Published on July 10, 2025

Stanton hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Stanton entered as a pinch hitter, drawing the Yankees closer and making it a 5-3 game in the eighth inning. The veteran slugger is operating strictly as a designated hitter after opening the season on the injured list, and he'll likely continue to battle with the likes of Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt for playing time in New York's star-studded lineup. Stanton is slashing a decent .254/.338/.429 with three homers, two doubles and 13 RBI over his first 71 plate appearances.

