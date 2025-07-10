Menu
Giancarlo Stanton News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Stanton isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Seattle.

Stanton has begun to look like his usual self over the past few days, going 4-for-13 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across his last three starts. He'll grab a seat in the dugout Thursday, however, moving Aaron Judge into the DH role while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
