Giancarlo Stanton News: Getting breather Thursday
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Seattle.
Stanton has begun to look like his usual self over the past few days, going 4-for-13 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across his last three starts. He'll grab a seat in the dugout Thursday, however, moving Aaron Judge into the DH role while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now