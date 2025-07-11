Menu
Giancarlo Stanton News: On bench again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Stanton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs

It's the second straight game on the bench for Stanton, though he did come off the bench Thursday and deliver a pinch-hit, two-run homer. There's been no injury reported for the veteran slugger, so it's likely just a couple straight days of rest after starting the previous three games. Ben Rice is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Friday.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
