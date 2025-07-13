Menu
Giancarlo Stanton News: Pops fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 6:22pm

Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Cubs.

The veteran designated hitter tied the game at 1-1 when he knocked a 371-foot solo shot off Chicago starter Shota Imanaga in the second inning. This marks the fourth homer of July for Stanton, as he's started to find his groove after returning June 16 from tennis elbow in both arms. Across 10 total contests this month, the 35-year-old has hit .250 (8-for-32) with 11 RBI and six runs scored.

