Gio Urshela News: Activated from injured list

The Athletics reinstated Urshela (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Urshela got seven hits across 14 at-bats with a home run and two doubles in four games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 33-year-old is set to return after missing time since May 22 due to the hamstring injury he suffered. In a corresponding move, Seth Brown was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to an elbow injury.