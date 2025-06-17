Gio Urshela News: Two hits off bench in return

Urshela went 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Astros.

Urshela missed just under four weeks due to a left hamstring strain. He didn't start Tuesday, but he was the only Athletic to log multiple hits in the contest. It's unclear if he'll be able to regain a regular role in the Athletics' infield -- his best bet for playing time is likely to challenge Max Muncy at third base, though Muncy is hitting a respectable .261 (12-for-46) in June compared to his .211 average on the year. Urshela is at a .240/.290/.360 slash line with no home runs, 14 RBI, four runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases across 109 plate appearances this season. Even if he gains a starting role in the short term, Miguel Andujar (oblique) could displace Urshela once healthy.