Gleyber Torres Injury: Exits after taking elbow to face

Torres left Saturday's game against the Guardians after taking an elbow to the face while sliding into second base, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Evan Woodbery of MLive.com speculates that Torres was being evaluated for a concussion after being down in the dirt for a while after Brayan Rocchio caught him with an elbow while Torres was sliding short of second base. Trey Sweeney entered the game at shortstop while Javier Baez shifted to second base.