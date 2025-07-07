Gleyber Torres News: Checking back into starting nine
Torres (neck) will start at second base and bat second in Monday's game against the Rays.
Torres will rejoin the starting nine after he was held out of Sunday's 7-2 win over Cleveland for precautionary purposes due to the bruised neck he sustained on a hard slide into second base Saturday. Recently named to his third All-Star team and announced as an All-Star starter for the first time, Torres will look to close the Tigers' first-half slate on a high note after slashing .278/.387/.422 with nine home runs, four steals, 44 RBI and 47 runs through his first 78 games of the season.
