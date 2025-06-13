Gleyber Torres News: Homers twice in win

Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Torres opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the first inning and went deep again in the seventh. It was a much-needed power surge for the 28-year-old, who hadn't homered since May 12 and entered Friday with just one extra-base hit over 12 June games. On the season, he's slashing .271/.373/.414 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and four steals across 249 plate appearances.