Gleyber Torres News: Reaches four times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 12:22pm

Torres went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Torres did a little bit of everything Sunday as he tallied his second multi-hit effort in the series against Cincinnati. The infielder has been a steady performer in his first season with the Tigers, and he's now batting .276 with a .796 OPS through 60 games. Torres regularly bats second in a strong Detroit lineup, which gives him plenty of fantasy upside, particularly when it comes to getting on base and scoring runs in front of the team's power bats.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
