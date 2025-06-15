Gleyber Torres News: Reaches four times Sunday

Torres went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Torres did a little bit of everything Sunday as he tallied his second multi-hit effort in the series against Cincinnati. The infielder has been a steady performer in his first season with the Tigers, and he's now batting .276 with a .796 OPS through 60 games. Torres regularly bats second in a strong Detroit lineup, which gives him plenty of fantasy upside, particularly when it comes to getting on base and scoring runs in front of the team's power bats.