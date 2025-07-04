Gleyber Torres News: Reaches three times in loss
Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.
Torres continued his strong campaign, and he's been locked in lately, going 12-for-40 over his last 10 games with two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. The strong play has earned the infielder a starting nod in the All-Star Game in his first season with the Tigers, and he's poised for a strong second half of the year batting ahead of powerful hitters such as Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now