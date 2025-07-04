Menu
Gleyber Torres News: Reaches three times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.

Torres continued his strong campaign, and he's been locked in lately, going 12-for-40 over his last 10 games with two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. The strong play has earned the infielder a starting nod in the All-Star Game in his first season with the Tigers, and he's poised for a strong second half of the year batting ahead of powerful hitters such as Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.

