Gleyber Torres News: Tallies three hits Saturday

Torres went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 15-7 loss to the Mariners.

Torres had been scuffling a bit, as he came into Saturday having gone just 2-for-18 in the past week, but he snapped out of his slump with his first three-hit effort since June 19. Overall, the All-Star infielder is now batting .277 with an .808 OPS and 50 runs scored across 83 games, and he's been an effective No. 2 hitter for the Tigers ahead of sluggers Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.