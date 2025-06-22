Gordon Graceffo News: Joins big-league bullpen

The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Graceffo will provide the Cardinals with some extra coverage in the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Reds after St. Louis burned through five relievers in Saturday's 6-5 win in 11 innings. After previously beginning the season as a starter at Triple-A, Graceffo transitioned to the bullpen upon returning to Memphis on May 31 following a three-week stint in the big leagues. Over his nine relief outings with Memphis, Graceffo supplied a 3.46 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 13 innings.