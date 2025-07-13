Graham Pauley News: Moves up to majors

The Marlins recalled Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in the Marlins' series finale versus the Orioles.

Pauley will absorb the 26-man active roster spot that previously belonged to Connor Norby (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. While Norby is on the shelf, the left-handed-hitting Pauley could end up seeing the bulk of the stars at the hot corner, though the Marlins may shield Pauley from left-handed pitching. Pauley posted a poor .545 OPS In 89 plate appearances with Miami earlier this season but had been sporting a hot bat at Triple-A prior to his latest call-up, slashing .395/.452/.789 with four home runs over his last 10 games for Jacksonville.