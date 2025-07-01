Grant Holmes News: Dominant showing in no-decision

Holmes didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Holmes racked up double-digit strikeouts for the second time in his last four starts, generating a remarkable 27 whiffs in the process. The right-hander has managed to fan at least nine in four of his last seven outings, turning in two scoreless appearances during this span. Holmes has been a strong fantasy contributor with a 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB over his last 12 starts (68 frames), and his next assignment is slated for this weekend at home versus the Orioles.