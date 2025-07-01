Grant Holmes News: Dominant showing in no-decision
Holmes didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.
Holmes racked up double-digit strikeouts for the second time in his last four starts, generating a remarkable 27 whiffs in the process. The right-hander has managed to fan at least nine in four of his last seven outings, turning in two scoreless appearances during this span. Holmes has been a strong fantasy contributor with a 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB over his last 12 starts (68 frames), and his next assignment is slated for this weekend at home versus the Orioles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now