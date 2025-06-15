Grant Holmes News: Logs 15 strikeouts in loss

Holmes (3-6) took the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out 15.

It was a dominant performance from Holmes, whose 15 strikeouts were the most in a game for any pitcher this season. However, a Ryan McMahon leadoff homer in the seventh inning would prove to be enough to stick Holmes with a hard-luck loss in an eventual 10-1 Atlanta defeat. The 29-year-old right-hander sports a 3.97 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and an impressive 10.44 K/9 through 14 starts (79.1 innings) this season. Holmes currently lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins his next time out.