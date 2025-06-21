Grant Holmes News: Mixed results in win

Holmes (4-6) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing five hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Holmes kept the Marlins off the board despite issuing a season-high five walks, with all 13 of his swinging strikes coming on the slider. While the 29-year-old has just two wins over his past 10 starts, he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of those outings. He'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 97:39 K:BB across 85 innings into a road matchup with the Mets next week.