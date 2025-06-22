Grant Taylor News: Earns first big-league save

Taylor earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Toronto, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Taylor allowed a single to George Springer to lead off the ninth, though he quickly erased him with a double-play ball before striking out Addison Barger to lock down his first major-league save. Sunday's outing marked just the sixth appearance for Taylor, though he's quickly worked his way up the White Sox bullpen hierarchy. He's allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven through his first six innings in the majors after posting a 1.01 ERA with 37 strikeouts over 26.2 innings with Double-A Birmingham this season.