Grant Taylor News: Notches second save

Taylor earned a save against the Giants on Saturday, striking out two batters over two perfect innings.

After Adrian Houser fired seven scoreless frames, Taylor was asked to protect a tenuous 1-0 lead. The rookie right-hander excelled in the assignment, retiring all six batters he faced on 31 pitches (21 strikes). Taylor was especially impressive in the ninth frame, when he struck out both Rafael Devers and Dominic Smith. The 23-year-old has two saves and a hold over his past three appearances and has each of Chicago's past two saves, so he appears to be the team's current top choice to close games.