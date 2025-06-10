Grant Taylor News: Officially promoted

The White Sox selected Taylor's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday.

The move was first reported Monday and has now been made official. Taylor had spun 9.1 scoreless innings with an 18:1 K:BB over his last nine appearances after being shifted to the bullpen at Birmingham. The 23-year-old has the look of a future closer, and the ninth inning for the White Sox is wide open. However, Taylor is likely to be eased into high-leverage spots.