Grant Wolfram News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 10, 2025

Wolfram was returned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Wolfram threw two scoreless innings in the first game of the doubleheader against the Mets, striking out four while picking up his first career win. He's primarily pitched at Norfolk this season, but he could be back as an extra arm in Baltimore's bullpen if needed later in the summer.

