Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Tosses bullpen
Rodriguez (lat) mixed in breaking balls during Friday's bullpen session, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had his recovery from an elbow injury derailed by triceps and lat injuries. However, he's focusing solely on his lat rehab and has begun throwing off a mound. The 25-year-old will need plenty of time to build up before being activated, so he shouldn't be expected back until August at the earliest.
