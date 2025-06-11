Greg Weissert News: Grabs save Tuesday

Weissert earned the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rays after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Aroldis Chapman was unavailable after working three straight days Saturday through Monday, but Weissert was able to get the job done in the ninth, retiring the side on just seven pitches to pick up his first save of the season. He's now earned two holds and a save in his last three appearances and has allowed just two runs while posting an 11:2 K:BB in his last 12 innings. For the season, he owns a 1.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB in 27.1 innings.