Greg Weissert News: Picks up second save

Weissert notched a save against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits in one inning.

Primary closer Aroldis Chapman had pitched five of the previous seven days coming into Saturday, so Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to make him unavailable. That led to Weissert -- who picked up his first save of the season Tuesday -- getting his second ninth-inning opportunity of the week. The save didn't come easy, as the right-hander allowed a run and then allowed the potential tying run to reach second base with two outs. However, Weissert was able to retire Austin Wells on a flyout to end the game. There probably won't be many (if any) weeks moving forward when Weissert gets multiple save chances, but he appears to be a trusted option on occasions when Chapman is down, especially while top setup man Justin Slaten remains on the IL with a shoulder injury.