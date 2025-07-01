Menu
Gregory Santos Injury: Throwing light bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Santos (knee) threw three "light bullpens" last week, Circling Seattle Sports reports.

The hope is that Santos can return to the Mariners' bullpen before the end of July, but it's a rough timeline. Santos has been sidelined since late April with right knee inflammation and will need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list.

Gregory Santos
Seattle Mariners
