Gregory Soto News: Fans three in scoreless appearance

Soto struck out three in a scoreless sixth inning during Monday's 7-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one baserunner on a hit batsman.

Soto had a shaky start to June, serving up a home run in his first outing of the month, but he's now rattled off six scoreless appearances in a row since then. The hard-throwing left-hander had a 4.67 ERA for the season as of May 23, but he's improved that mark to a healthier 3.51 to go with a 1.21 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 25.2 innings following Monday's effort. Soto has been a key setup man for closer Felix Bautista with 15 holds, the third-highest figure for this category in the American League so far.