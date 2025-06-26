Griffin Canning Injury: Departs game with apparent injury

Canning was removed from Thursday's contest against Atlanta due to an apparent left leg or foot injury, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Tredinnick notes that Canning's removal came after he took an "awkward step" at the base of the mound. The right-hander had been cruising prior to departing, striking out three batters and giving up just one hit over 2.2 scoreless frames. Canning fell to the grass after getting hurt and needed help from Mets trainers to exit the field, but it will take further evaluation for the team to determine the extent of his injury.