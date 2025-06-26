Griffin Canning Injury: Likely dealing with Achilles issue

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said following Thursday's win over Atlanta that the organization thinks Canning hurt his Achilles, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Testing will be needed to confirm the Mets' initial assessment, but if Canning is dealing with an Achilles injury, he could be set to miss a substantial amount of time. The righty hurler had emerged as an important part of the team's rotation this season, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA over 76.1 innings before getting hurt. Nothing is certain yet, but if Canning is dealing with a serious injury, it would deplete the Mets' rotation further -- they are already without Kodai Senga (hamstring), Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) and Tylor Megill (elbow).