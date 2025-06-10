Griffin Canning News: Hit hard by Nats

Canning didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Washington, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Canning came back to Earth on Tuesday after blanking the Dodgers over six innings in his most recent start. He tied his season high in hits and earned runs allowed, and he yielded a pair of home runs. Still, it's been a strong season for the 29-year-old, who has taken just one loss since his season debut. He has tallied a 3.22 ERA over 64.1 innings in 2025. He's slated to face the Rays on Sunday.