Griffin Hugus News: Snagged in third round
The Mariners have selected Hugus with the 91st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.
Hugus, a 6-foot-2 righty, transferred to Miami for his junior year, where he logged a 4.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB in 93 innings. His fastball tops out at 96 mph and his mid-80s slider is his best offering. It's a nice landing spot for Hugus, given the home park in Seattle and the Mariners' track record for developing pitching.
