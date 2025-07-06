Griffin Jax News: Dominant after early struggles
Jax threw a scoreless eighth inning with a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays. He has a 3.86 ERA with 18 holds in 37.1 innings this season.
It was a rare appearance for Jax without a strikeout as he has an eye-popping 61:9 K:BB and 39.1% K%. After his early struggles (10 earned runs in his first eight innings) that saw him briefly demoted to lower-leverage work, Jax has a 1.84 ERA since April 22 and has been the primary set-up man to closer Jhoan Duran. Unlike previous seasons, manager Rocco Baldelli has mostly kept to using Duran in the ninth inning instead of mixing and matching the two relievers.
