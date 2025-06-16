Gus Varland Injury: On mend from injury

Triple-A Charlotte placed Varland on its 7-day injured list March 31 due to an unspecified injury.

Varland made just one appearance for Charlotte before landing on the shelf less than a week into the season. The right-hander looks to be closing in on his return to the Charlotte bullpen, however, as he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week. Varland retains a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, so he could be in the mix for a promotion to the big club later on this season if he can get healthy and pitch well at Charlotte over an extended stretch.