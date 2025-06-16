Gus Varland Injury: On mend from injury
Triple-A Charlotte placed Varland on its 7-day injured list March 31 due to an unspecified injury.
Varland made just one appearance for Charlotte before landing on the shelf less than a week into the season. The right-hander looks to be closing in on his return to the Charlotte bullpen, however, as he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week. Varland retains a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, so he could be in the mix for a promotion to the big club later on this season if he can get healthy and pitch well at Charlotte over an extended stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now