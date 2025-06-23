Gus Varland News: Healthy again at Triple-A

Varland (undisclosed) has given up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four over 2.1 innings in his two relief appearances for Triple-A Charlotte since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Varland missed two and a half months of action due to the undisclosed injury, but he's healthy again and will look to put together a slew of quality relief performances to earn a call-up to the big leagues. He posted a 3.42 ERA over 26.1 innings in 2024 between stops in the majors with the Dodgers and White Sox a season ago.