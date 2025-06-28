Gustavo Campero News: Homers off bench in win

Campero hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Campero has been up with the big club since June 20, covering for the absence of Jorge Soler (back), but LaMonte Wade has claimed a strong-side platoon role in right field. Campero made his impact off the bench Saturday, going deep in the eighth inning for his first homer of the season and the second of his young career. He's batting .222 (4-for-18) with a stolen base and a 2:4 BB:K across 20 plate appearances this season. Soler took batting practice Saturday and could be closing in on a return, and it seems likely Campero would be sent back down to Triple-A Salt Lake to get more consistent playing time once Soler is activated.